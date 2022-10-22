Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Reduced by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,327 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,151 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $11,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.1% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.2% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 83,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,709 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 24,704 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.69.

Shares of WBA opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average is $39.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

