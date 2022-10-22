Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $15.29 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $97.45 million and approximately $15.29 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $4.08 or 0.00021273 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,168.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007315 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002973 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022174 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00058163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00047833 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022735 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.9706499 USD and is down -3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $13,269,596.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

