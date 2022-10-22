Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) CTO Sells $13,880.56 in Stock

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 1,798 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $13,880.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,953.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vivid Seats Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:SEAT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.08. 247,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,327. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $14.35.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $147.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEAT. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vivid Seats to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Vivid Seats to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vivid Seats by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 108,825 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter valued at $559,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Vivid Seats by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 234,041 shares during the period. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

