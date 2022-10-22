VirtualMeta (VMA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $277.00

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. VirtualMeta has a market capitalization of $61.64 million and approximately $277.00 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VirtualMeta token can now be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta launched on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.0268016 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VirtualMeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

