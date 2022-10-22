Victoria (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.06. Approximately 110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Victoria Stock Up 22.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29.

About Victoria

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

