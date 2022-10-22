Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,295 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 126.6% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.37. The stock had a trading volume of 544,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,631. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.86.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

