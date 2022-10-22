Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $52.44

Shares of Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.44 ($0.63) and traded as low as GBX 39.80 ($0.48). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 41 ($0.50), with a volume of 440,071 shares trading hands.

Vertu Motors Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £146.91 million and a P/E ratio of 350.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.20.

Vertu Motors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Vertu Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.42%.

Vertu Motors Company Profile

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates 150 chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

