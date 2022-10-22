Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) rose 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.66 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 148,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 370,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Verona Pharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $765.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,263,560 shares in the company, valued at $26,711,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 674,824 shares of company stock worth $1,102,377. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth $118,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth $2,330,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading

