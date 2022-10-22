Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Raised by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 6.5% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $45,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 21,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,406,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 60,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.12. The stock had a trading volume of 388,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,978. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.95.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.