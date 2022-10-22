Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Raised by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of VOE traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.91. 470,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,628. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $154.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.