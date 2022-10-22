Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of VGT opened at $320.39 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.40.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.