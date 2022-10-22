Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

VXF opened at $131.53 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $200.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.54.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

