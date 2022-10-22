Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Trading Up 2.3%

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) was up 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.20 and last traded at $65.11. Approximately 136,070 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $63.66.
Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.28.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (ESGV)
