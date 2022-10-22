Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Lowered to $215.00 at TD Securities

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UNP. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $228.42.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.2 %

UNP opened at $190.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.27 and its 200 day moving average is $220.92. The stock has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,066,081,000 after buying an additional 166,025 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,573,016,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,191,205,000 after buying an additional 107,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,108,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,395,808,000 after buying an additional 183,073 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.