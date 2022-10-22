UFO Gaming Hits 24 Hour Volume of $927,954.00 (UFO)

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One UFO Gaming token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. UFO Gaming has a total market cap of $48.17 million and approximately $927,954.00 worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UFO Gaming has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,384.54 or 0.28028166 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010947 BTC.

UFO Gaming Token Profile

UFO Gaming’s genesis date was June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. UFO Gaming’s official website is www.ufogaming.io. UFO Gaming’s official message board is theufotoken.medium.com.

UFO Gaming Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UFO Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UFO Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UFO Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

