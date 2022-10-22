Twin Capital Management Inc. Takes $432,000 Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Hess by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Stock Performance

HES stock opened at $135.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.58. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $68.32 and a 1 year high of $135.72.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hess to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.92.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.