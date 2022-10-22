Triumph Capital Management Acquires New Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CION Investment by 100.1% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CION Investment by 1,065.3% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in CION Investment in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in CION Investment in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CION Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of CION Investment stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. CION Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $500.68 million and a PE ratio of 10.46.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $43.55 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.11%. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.62%.

In other CION Investment news, CEO Michael A. Reisner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,546.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 12,640 shares of company stock valued at $130,680 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

