Tribe (TRIBE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.26 Million

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. Tribe has a market capitalization of $97.26 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tribe has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tribe Profile

Tribe’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

