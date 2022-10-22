Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,885 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.07% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $9,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,164,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth about $84,714,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 561.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 561,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,813,000 after acquiring an additional 476,727 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,327,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,677,000 after purchasing an additional 445,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 919,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,380,000 after purchasing an additional 412,456 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO opened at $125.55 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

