Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $12.13 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,722 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,911 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $12,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,620,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,260 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 34.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 28.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,039,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $424,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $85.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ROST. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.22.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

