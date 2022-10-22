Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $11.38 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,512 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after buying an additional 1,491,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,497,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,923,000 after acquiring an additional 776,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,795 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,964,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,713,000 after purchasing an additional 176,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of analysts have commented on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.16. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

