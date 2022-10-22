Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $10.08 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,090 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $10,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,633,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,955 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,837,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $746,649,000 after buying an additional 272,469 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $721,125,000 after buying an additional 107,678 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,931,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $630,729,000 after buying an additional 862,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $107.39 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $151.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

