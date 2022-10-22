Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 634.6% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $102.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.72. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

