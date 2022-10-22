Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 188,306 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,306 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $12,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,676,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,176,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 43.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,588,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,479,000 after purchasing an additional 857,690 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.72.

Shares of VICI opened at $30.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $35.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 154.46%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

