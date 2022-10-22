Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 134,160 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 364.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,011 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 134,160 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DexCom were worth $12,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 229.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $638,246,000 after buying an additional 5,963,328 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,424,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $342,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,278 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,335 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 419.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,143,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,655 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Up 1.4 %

DXCM stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.34, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.97 and a 200-day moving average of $88.09.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $83.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.81.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.