Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 12,640 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $11,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 8.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 31.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 34.8% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.89.

PPG Industries Stock Up 3.9 %

PPG opened at $112.59 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.