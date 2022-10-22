Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,013,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,508 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,675 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $44,677,000 after purchasing an additional 79,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $4.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.55. 3,254,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,296. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.04. The firm has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Guggenheim raised their target price on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.63.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

