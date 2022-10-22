Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Invests $302,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 53,487 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 70,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

MDYG stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.92. The company had a trading volume of 73,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,902. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $84.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.08.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.