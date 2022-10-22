Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Invests $302,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 53,487 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 70,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance
MDYG stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.92. The company had a trading volume of 73,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,902. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $84.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.08.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
