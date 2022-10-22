Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,381,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562,389. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

