Tradition Wealth Management LLC Invests $33,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at $28,960,980.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,391 shares of company stock worth $811,479. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.99. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.89.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

