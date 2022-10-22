Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.55-$9.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.06 billion-$14.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.01 billion. Tractor Supply also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.55-9.63 EPS.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 4.1 %

TSCO opened at $197.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.46. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $233.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 82.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

