Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $72.11

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$72.11 and traded as high as C$76.17. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at C$75.44, with a volume of 2,798,338 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOU. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.55.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$76.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$72.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.12.

Tourmaline Oil Announces Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.83 by C($0.43). The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 14.2399998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Janet Weiss bought 414 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$65.66 per share, with a total value of C$27,183.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$616,097.16. In other news, Director Janet Weiss bought 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$65.66 per share, with a total value of C$27,183.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at C$616,097.16. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$78.14 per share, with a total value of C$390,712.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,789,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$686,869,586.16. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,414 shares of company stock worth $1,126,118.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

