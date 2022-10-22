Topline Capital Management, Ll Sells 47,974 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 47,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $102,184.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,937,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,818.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 9,717 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $16,907.58.

On Monday, August 15th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 144,042 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $243,430.98.

On Friday, August 12th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 129,352 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $223,778.96.

Usio Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of USIO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. 16,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,195. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $46.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.69. Usio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $8.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Usio ( NASDAQ:USIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Usio in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Usio in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Usio in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Usio in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Usio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Usio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Further Reading

