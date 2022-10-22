Toncoin Price Tops $1.40 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 22nd. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00007296 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $6.99 billion and $6.49 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.4080362 USD and is up 5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $10,536,487.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

