Thunder Brawl Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $105.20 Million (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $105.20 million and approximately $646,647.00 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00003028 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Brawl alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,369.83 or 0.27971234 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010925 BTC.

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.57017994 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $354,892.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Brawl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Brawl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.