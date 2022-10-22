THORChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.17 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One THORChain token can now be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00007446 BTC on exchanges. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $440.16 million and approximately $13.17 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,368.64 or 0.27980951 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010928 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,031,945 tokens. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THORChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THORCHain is a decentralized liquidity protocol that allows users to easily exchange cryptocurrency assets across a range of networks without losing full custody of their assets in the process.With THORChain, users can simply swap one asset for another in a permissionless setting, without needing to rely on order books to source liquidity. Instead, market prices are maintained through the ratio of assets in a pool (see automated market maker).The native utility token of the THORChain platform is RUNE. This is used as the base currency in the THORChain ecosystem and is also used for platform governance and security as part of THORChain's Sybil resistance mechanisms — since THORChain nodes must commit a minimum of 1 million RUNE to participate in its rotating consensus process.THORChain was funded through an initial DEX offering (IDO) which launched through the Binance DEX in July 2019. Its mainnet was originally launched in January 2021.Mainnet – https://viewblock.io/thorchainERC-20 – https://etherscan.io/token/0x3155ba85d5f96b2d030a4966af206230e46849cbBEP2 – https://explorer.binance.org/asset/RUNE-“

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

