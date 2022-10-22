THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.98

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 31517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

THK Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.17.

THK Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

