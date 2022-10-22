Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Trading 5% Higher

Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG – Get Rating) traded up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 56,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 78,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.23 million and a PE ratio of -9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.58, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass dryer; indirect contact heat recovery equipment; boiler economizers under the HeatSponge brand; wet and dry steam accumulators; electricity co-generation solutions; turn-key thermal energy solutions; and water treatment products and services.

