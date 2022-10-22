The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.85.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $128.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $306.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 18.11%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

