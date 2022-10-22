The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Clorox by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Clorox by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $129.75.

Clorox Stock Up 2.4 %

Clorox stock opened at $136.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

