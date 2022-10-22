The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Raised by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $136.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.21. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.25.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

