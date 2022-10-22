Tezos Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00006964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $10.98 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00012195 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00019422 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002368 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008987 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 934,783,461 coins and its circulating supply is 913,300,472 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

