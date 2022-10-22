Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.
Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.01. The company had a trading volume of 990,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,557. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCBI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.
Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after acquiring an additional 927,419 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 188.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 275,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,311,000 after acquiring an additional 158,815 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 880,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,471,000 after acquiring an additional 108,346 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
