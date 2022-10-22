Temenos (TMSNY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Temenos (OTCMKTS: TMSNY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/17/2022 – Temenos was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a CHF 58 price target on the stock, down previously from CHF 118.

10/17/2022 – Temenos was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/14/2022 – Temenos was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a CHF 58 price target on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Temenos had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from CHF 74 to CHF 55.

10/6/2022 – Temenos had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from CHF 79 to CHF 63.

10/6/2022 – Temenos had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 90 to CHF 80.

Temenos Stock Performance

Shares of TMSNY traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.20. 96,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,109. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.70. Temenos AG has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $168.58.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.