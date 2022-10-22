Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Rating) were up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 97 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 97 ($1.17). Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.15).

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 99.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 112.25. The company has a market cap of £277.79 million and a P/E ratio of 1,212.50.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Further Reading

