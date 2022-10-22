Tamara Macdonald Sells 25,000 Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Stock

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) Director Tamara Macdonald sold 25,000 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$276,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,261,955.

Tamara Macdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 29th, Tamara Macdonald sold 16,667 shares of Spartan Delta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.27, for a total transaction of C$171,233.42.

Shares of SDE stock traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$11.64. 198,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,949. Spartan Delta Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.40.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$437.70 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SDE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. CIBC upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cormark upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.39.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

