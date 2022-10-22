T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,284,883,000 after purchasing an additional 442,979 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,418,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,722,223,000 after purchasing an additional 269,888 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,978,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,409,072,000 after acquiring an additional 673,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,675,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $985,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,198,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.67. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $148.04. The firm has a market cap of $171.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.61, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,216,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

