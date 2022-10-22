Syscoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $96.60 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 22nd. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $96.60 million and $22.09 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,230.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.85 or 0.00566019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00245491 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00054045 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 666,602,008 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

