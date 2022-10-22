Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $406.46.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock traded up $6.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.50. 1,290,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,583. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.36. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,268,480.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,480.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $433,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 70.3% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 15.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 7.2% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.