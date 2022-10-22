Symrise (ETR:SY1) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1 – Get Rating) rose 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €99.96 ($102.00) and last traded at €99.94 ($101.98). Approximately 247,393 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €98.64 ($100.65).

Symrise Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion and a PE ratio of 34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €103.38 and its 200 day moving average price is €105.30.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

